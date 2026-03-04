Here’s a $20 Lifetime Microsoft Office License Every Entrepreneur Needs

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

According to Data Studios, 3.7 million companies worldwide use Microsoft 365. If you’re not already embracing these tools as an entrepreneur, it’s time to join the ranks. Right now, you can secure a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for only $19.97, gaining access to the best productivity apps for a fraction of the cost of Microsoft 365.

Power up your workflow with Word, Excel, and more

Whether you grew up using Microsoft Office or you are new to this suite of apps, the tools within Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 are ready to help entrepreneurs get things done. This license includes permanent access to seven of Microsoft’s essentials, making it an affordable way to outfit your PC with new features without incurring subscription fees.

This Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 license includes go-tos like Word for document creation, Excel for spreadsheets, and Outlook for email management. There’s also PowerPoint for creating eye-catching presentations, Publisher for designing professional documents, Access for managing large databases, and OneNote for improving how you take notes.

Don’t let the year of this edition give you pause — these apps have been redesigned, making them even more effective for entrepreneurs. You’ll enjoy enhanced cloud connectivity, improved inking, new PowerPoint tools, updated Excel analysis, and improved email and contact management in Outlook.

After you purchase, you’ll receive instant delivery and download, so you’ll be able to access your software license keys and download them right to your PC. There’s also access to free customer service when you need it.

Secure your own lifetime license to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for only $19.97 today.

StackSocial prices subject to change.