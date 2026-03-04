ChatGPT was getting too preachy, causing some users to cancel their subscriptions. So, OpenAI did something about it. The new GPT-5.3 Instant model will tone down responses like “First of all — you’re not broken” and constant reminders to “take a breath” and “stop spiraling” that were supposed to calm users down, but did the opposite.

Users complained on Reddit that ChatGPT made them feel “infantilized” by assuming they were panicking when they just wanted information. Some canceled subscriptions over the therapy-speak tone. As one user put it: “No one has ever calmed down in all the history of telling someone to calm down.”

OpenAI got the message. “We heard your feedback loud and clear, and 5.3 Instant reduces the cringe,” the company posted on X.

We heard your feedback loud and clear, and 5.3 Instant reduces the cringe. pic.twitter.com/WqO0XzLcVu — OpenAI (@OpenAI) March 3, 2026

