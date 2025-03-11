The Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2025 If you want to buy into a business with that's booming, this is your ticket.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

Diana | Adobe.Stock.Com

If you're buying a franchise, you'll want a brand with great growth potential. Here's one way to assess that: Look at the ones already growing the fastest. Growth can be a sign of a successful brand — whether it's a new concept that caught on quickly, or an older one that continues to evolve and adapt. That's why each year, we like to look at the data we collected from our annual Franchise 500 application process and identify the brands that are growing the fastest.

The list features the top 150 fastest-growing franchises for 2025, based on their net franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 31, 2023, to July 31, 2024. Altogether, these brands added a combined total of 11,294 North American franchise units during that period. That's a 9.5% increase over the total growth we saw on 2024's fastest-growing list — a sign that the franchise industry as a whole is ramping up its growth!

Keep in mind as you look over this list that it is not intended as a recommendation of any particular franchise. Growth can be one indicator of a strong franchise system, but there are many other factors to consider as you do your own careful research. Before investing in any franchise opportunity, you should always read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to current and former franchisees to make sure the investment is right for you.

See the top 150 fastest-growing franchises for 2025 list here.

Tracy Stapp Herold

Entrepreneur Staff

Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

