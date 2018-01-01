Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Here is an outstanding desktop publishing venture to start in your community. Every year in the U.S., many senior citizens fall victim to crime or suffer injuries right in their own homes. Starting a desktop publishing business that focuses on creating and distributing monthly home safety guides for the elderly is not only a great idea, but it's also a fantastic way to provide a valuable and much needed community information service. The home safety guides can feature tips on how to make a home less of a target for crime, as well as how to prevent needless accidents around the home and what to do in case of an emergency. The safety guides can be distributed free of charge throughout the community and supported by display advertisement sales. Additionally, be sure to build an alliance with local police and fire protection agencies, as this can be a way to gain credibility for the business, as well as useful information and tips for the safety guides.