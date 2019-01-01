Restaurant Menus

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

How do you provide business owners in your community with highly effective low-cost advertising options, while also providing restaurant owners with high quality menus printed free of charge every month and make a profit for yourself? Easy, start a restaurant menu advertising program in your community. The business concept is very basic. Secure agreements with busy restaurants in your local community that would be prepared to allow advertising to be printed on the front and back covers of their menus in exchange for receiving new and updated menus free of charge each month. Once this has been accomplished, you can set out to market the advertising spaces on the menu covers to local merchants and service providers. The business will take patience to establish, but a terrific annual income could be eventually realized.

