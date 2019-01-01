Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? Yes

Are you seeking to start a very interesting and potentially profitable desktop publishing business that can be operated from home on a part-time basis? If so, perhaps you should consider starting a business that specializes in writing guides about local historical buildings in your community, as well as features display advertisements promoting community businesses. The building history guides can be published each month and distributed free of charge throughout the community. Revenues to support the business would be earned by selling advertising space in the guides to local merchants wishing to promote their products and services. Furthermore, local residents can supply most of the historical information and pictures featured in the guide, thus greatly reducing the amount of time it will take to create the monthly publication.

