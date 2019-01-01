Jingle Writer

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Do you have a musical talent for creating catchy little tunes and rhymes? If so, the time has never been better than now to start a jingle writing service, as advertising in all mediums are booming thanks entirely to the dot.com sensation. Potential clients for a jingle writing service can include radio producers, advertising agencies, and business owners. The key to success in this unique business is to go out and ask for business. Select local companies in your community that now have a radio presence, but not a catchy jingle for their advertisements. Next, simply create a jingle and set an appointment with the owner of the business to present the jingle, along with the reasons why a catchy jingle will benefit their advertising, and ultimately their business.

