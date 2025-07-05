Still stuck on what biz to start? Use AI to uncover 101 custom ideas aligned with your skills, values & lifestyle—plus a 90-day roadmap to launch with clarity.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Still stuck asking, "What business should I start?" You're asking the wrong question.

Most entrepreneurs waste months chasing random business ideas that don't fit their personality, skills, or lifestyle — then wonder why they burn out or get stuck.

But what if you could flip the script — and use AI to uncover 101 small business ideas that are custom-built for you?

In this video, I'll show you exactly how to turn AI into your personal business strategist to:

Unlock 101 personalized, profitable small business ideas tailored to your skills, personality, time, and income goals.

Identify your top 3 business ideas that align with your values, energy, and long-term vision.

Use AI-powered scenario modeling to simulate real-world results before you commit — eliminating guesswork and costly mistakes.

Design a business that fits your life — not the other way around — with a custom 90-day AI game plan that includes your niche, monetization, automation tools, and ideal routine.

By the end, you won't just have ideas — you'll have clarity, focus, and a personalized roadmap to build a business that actually works for you.

If you've read The Wolf is at The Door or used my AI Starter Kit, you already know: The key to success isn't random invention — it's strategic reinvention, powered by AI.

Everything is broken down step-by-step — no tech skills required.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.