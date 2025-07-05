101 Small Business Ideas to Match Your Personality, Investment, Skills & Goals Still stuck on what biz to start? Use AI to uncover 101 custom ideas aligned with your skills, values & lifestyle—plus a 90-day roadmap to launch with clarity.

By Ben Angel

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Still stuck asking, "What business should I start?" You're asking the wrong question.

Most entrepreneurs waste months chasing random business ideas that don't fit their personality, skills, or lifestyle — then wonder why they burn out or get stuck.

But what if you could flip the script — and use AI to uncover 101 small business ideas that are custom-built for you?

In this video, I'll show you exactly how to turn AI into your personal business strategist to:

  • Unlock 101 personalized, profitable small business ideas tailored to your skills, personality, time, and income goals.

  • Identify your top 3 business ideas that align with your values, energy, and long-term vision.

  • Use AI-powered scenario modeling to simulate real-world results before you commit — eliminating guesswork and costly mistakes.

  • Design a business that fits your life — not the other way around — with a custom 90-day AI game plan that includes your niche, monetization, automation tools, and ideal routine.

By the end, you won't just have ideas — you'll have clarity, focus, and a personalized roadmap to build a business that actually works for you.

If you've read The Wolf is at The Door or used my AI Starter Kit, you already know: The key to success isn't random invention — it's strategic reinvention, powered by AI.

Everything is broken down step-by-step — no tech skills required.

The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.
Ben Angel

Entrepreneur Network Contributor

Tackle AI's toughest questions with Ben Angel, mapping the business terrain for 20 years. Master the AI landscape and reach peak productivity and profits with insights from his latest work, "The Wolf is at The Door — How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World." Click here to download your 'Free AI Success Kit' and get your free chapter from his latest book today.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

