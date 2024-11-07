This Couple Started a Side Hustle Out of Their Volkswagen. It Made $1 Million a Month Last Year and Is 'So Fulfilling.' Husband and wife Joe Denim and Rachel Connors are committed to building Yellow Leaf Hammocks — and supporting artisans in Thailand along the way.
Key Takeaways
- The couple appeared on 'Shark Tank' during the pandemic, then pivoted their business from wholesale to DTC.
- They encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to know their numbers and listen to their customers.
This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Los Angeles-based husband and wife Joe Denim and Rachel Connors, who co-founded Yellow Leaf Hammocks in 2011.
The couple bootstrapped their venture while selling hammocks out of the back of their Volkswagen and balancing day jobs. Yellow Leaf Hammocks made $1 million a month last year and has seen more than $30 million in lifetime sales. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
