When Philomina "Philo" Kane started making satin-lined hoodies in her dorm room, she had no idea it would one day become a multi-million-dollar brand.

Today, as the founder of KIN Apparel, Philomina Kane has taken her passion for natural hair care and turned it into a company that's generated over $10 million in revenue. In her recent chat on the Side Hustle Pro podcast, Kane shared the ups and downs of her journey and some key lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Here's how Kane went from making hoodies in a dorm room to pitching on Shark Tank and beyond. And her advice to those just starting out.

