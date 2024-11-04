Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Evangelina Petrakis, 21, a New York-based influencer and founder of jewelry brand EP Jewels. Read more about how she built her multimillion-dollar business. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of EP Jewels. Evangelina Petrakis.

