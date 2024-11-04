At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year. Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.
Key Takeaways
- Petrakis currently has 1.75 million followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.
- Her jewelry brand EP Jewels is on track to surpass $3.1 million for its year-end business fiscal year.
This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Evangelina Petrakis, 21, a New York-based influencer and founder of jewelry brand EP Jewels. Read more about how she built her multimillion-dollar business. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Image Credit: Courtesy of EP Jewels. Evangelina Petrakis.
