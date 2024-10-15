This 79-Year-Old Retiree's Side Hustle Earns $4,000 a Month: 'I Work as Much or as Little as I Desire' Dan Weiss saw an article about a side hustle in the local newspaper — then decided to try it himself.
Key Takeaways
- Dan Weiss managed residential mortgage branches at a major bank before his retirement.
- Now, he uses another skill set to grow his side hustle and keep word-of-mouth referrals coming.
This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Dan Weiss, a 79-year-old retiree based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He started his flexible side hustle after reading about it in the newspaper, and now he makes up to $4,000 a month. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.
Image Credit: Courtesy of Dan Weiss
