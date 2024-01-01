Bio

Nicaila Matthews Okome is the host of Side Hustle Pro , a top-rated entrepreneurship podcast with over 10 million downloads. She empowers aspiring entrepreneurs to turn their side hustles into successful businesses through her podcast, programs,

Nicaila Matthews Okome is the Founder of Side Hustle Pro, LLC, a podcasting and media company that shines a light on untold narratives. In 2016, Nicaila debuted the Side Hustle Pro podcast, the first and only podcast to spotlight bold, Black women entrepreneurs who have scaled from side hustle to profitable business. The podcast has been featured on the TODAY show, named to the Podcast Hall of Fame, amassed over 10 million downloads and a loyal social media following of aspiring entrepreneurs.

Nicaila is also the Founder of Podcast Moguls, a podcaster accelerator program for independent podcasters. Within Podcast Moguls, Nicaila works intensively with emerging podcasters to create and launch their hit podcasts, grow their influence through targeted social media marketing, and build a profitable business through podcasting.

Born in Jamaica and raised in the Bronx, Nicaila is an alumna of the University of Pennsylvania (BA) and the University of Michigan (MBA). Her professional experience spans digital marketing, ad sales and social media strategy for NPR, Google, MTV Networks and more. Find her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @sidehustlepro or visit SideHustlePro.co.