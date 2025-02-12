Whitney Gates created a nationally-recognized product now featured at Target and she wants to help others do the same.

Whitney Gates, co-founder and CEO of Wondry, transformed her passion for wine into a multimillion-dollar business by blending her corporate know-how with an innovative product. What started as a kitchen experiment has grown into a nationally recognized wine-cocktail hybrid brand featured on the shelves of Target and Total Wine.

Recently, Whitney opened up about her journey from corporate marketing to entrepreneurship and shared valuable insights for others looking to make their side hustle their main hustle. Keep reading to see how Whitney built Wondry and the lessons she learned along the way.

