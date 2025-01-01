Julie Thomas
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Julie Thomas, CEO of ValueSelling Associates, Inc., also leads Growist™, a ValueSelling sub-brand supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses. Based in Carlsbad, CA, Julie created Growist to help these businesses move beyond traditional sales tactics to achieve transformative revenue results.
Latest
Growing a Business
No Sales Experience? No Problem. Here's How to Confidently Turn Conversations Into Revenue.
Here's a practical, no-fluff guide for founders who need to sell but don't see themselves as "salespeople."