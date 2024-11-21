Jhanilka Hartzog's journey from a side-hustling Brooklyn native to a million-dollar business owner is a testament to the power of strategic planning and hard work. Here's her five key strategies to help you achieve the same level of success.

In 2017, Jhanilka Hartzog and her husband, Anthony, were deep in student loan debt and determined to achieve financial freedom. The Brooklyn natives, now living in Dallas, Texas, set out on a journey to pay off $114,000 by working multiple side hustles, including renting out cars, pet-sitting and working at a gym after their 9 to 5 jobs. But it wasn't until they took a leap and started a cleaning business, Maids 2 Match, that they struck gold — all without ever having to clean a single home themselves.

As a first-time entrepreneur, Jhanilka has since scaled this business to a million-dollar enterprise, empowering her family and sharing her insights with others through Cleaning Business University. Here are Jhanilka's top five lessons for entrepreneurs looking to turn a side hustle into a sustainable, profitable business.

