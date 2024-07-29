These tips helped me save over 50% of my income — use them to move you closer to the life you want.

When I got my first full-time job, I spent more dollars than I brought home. For the first six months of my career, I wasn't aware of where exactly my dollars were going. At the time, it didn't feel like I was on a bad financial trajectory because I had a few thousand dollars in my checking account that I had saved up during college from work and scholarships, and I was contributing to my work's 401(k). It's only now — working as a personal financial educator — that I can clearly see the layers of problems with my old cash management habits.

The majority of Americans have issues with cash management. Cash flow management is a skill, and like any other skill, it needs to be learned and practiced. After following these five tips, I unexpectedly got on track to retire in my 40s, improved my relationship with spending, and saved more than half of my paychecks.

