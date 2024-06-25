Anita Kinoshita
Personal Finance Educator
A California-based personal finance educator on track to retire in her 40s. She is also the creator behind The Retired Millennial, an online personal finance education brand that informs, motivates, and inspires her audience to spend intentionally and retire early.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Money & Finance
This Simple Money Formula Helped Me Escape My 9-5 and Find Financial Freedom
My life changed in 2020 when I discovered the concept of financial independence and early retirement — here's what you need to know.