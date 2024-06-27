This Simple Money Formula Helped Me Escape My 9-5 and Find Financial Freedom My life changed in 2020 when I discovered the concept of financial independence and early retirement — here's what you need to know.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Editor's Note: Anita Kinoshita, AKA The Retired Millennial, only recently learned about the FIRE movement, but within a couple of years, she had already achieved financial independence. Anita writes exclusively for Entrepreneur+; join today to access her content.
Entrepreneurs are hard to govern. Look closely and you'll notice they don't fit neatly into an industrial schedule. Asking an entrepreneur to work 9 to 5 on a predefined project is like asking them to put a plastic bag over their head — they can only hold their breath for so long. Even if it's ten times harder to do it their way, at least they can breathe.
Like every entrepreneur, I am wired this way.
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In