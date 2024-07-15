Nearly Half of U.S. Employees Indulge in This Controversial Habit While Working Their 9-5, New Research Reveals Many of those that do don't feel guilty about it, either.
Key Takeaways
- A third of U.S. adults are not getting sufficient rest, contributing to an estimated $44.6 billion in annual productivity losses.
- Despite potential job risks, including terminations reported in Massachusetts, some employees make up for it on the job.
If you find yourself hitting the snooze button when your alarm clock goes off in the morning, you're not alone.
One in three U.S. adults report not getting enough rest or sleep every day, and 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders, per the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.
Related: 10 Secrets to Sleeping Better — And Being More Productive the Next Day
The rest of this article is locked.
Join Entrepreneur+ today for access.
Already have an account? Sign In