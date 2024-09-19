Tricia Lee's journey from beauty entrepreneur to real estate titan offers valuable lessons for anyone looking to make their side hustle a major player in their career.

Tricia Lee's journey from beauty mogul to real estate titan is a masterclass in reinvention. As the star of Netflix's Owning Manhattan and a power player in New York City real estate, Tricia has leveraged her entrepreneurial skills to build a thriving career in two highly competitive industries. But it all started with a side hustle that evolved into a multimillion-dollar enterprise.

In her recent appearance on the Side Hustle Pro podcast, Tricia sat down with me to share the secrets behind her success. Here are her top five tips for turning your side hustle into a full-fledged business.

1. Embrace the power of reinvention