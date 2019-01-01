Self Publishing Consultant

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Here is your opportunity to help people fulfill their dreams of becoming published writers by starting a self-publishing consulting business. Offer your clients numerous services in both print and electronic formats for nonfiction and fiction books, journals, and short stories, including proofreading, editing, printing, marketing, and distributing their projects. Potential clients are not limited to people who want to write the next Great American Novel, but also include trainers wanting to write and publish books to use as training aids; activists (political, environmental, or any other kind) wanting to write a book to help raise awareness of their causes; corporations wanting to produce a book for customers telling the history of their business, products, services, and employees; and people wanting to write books about their family histories or life experiences to give to friends and family members as gifts. Advertise your services in online writing portals and magazines, join writing associations and groups to network for business, and build alliances with copywriters, book printers, editors, and illustrators to capitalize on word-of-mouth referrals.

The Market

Would-be novelists, people who host training seminars, corporations, and individuals who want to chronicle events in their lives.

