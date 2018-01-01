Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Community business maps are simply maps featuring information about local attractions and points of interest within a community, as well as highlighting the participating businesses that sponsor or advertise on the maps. Typically, business advertisers will receive a display-size advertisement on the back of the map, and the advertiser's business location will be featured on the front of the map. The maps are given away free of charge to tourists visiting the community, of course with the intention that the tourists will take notice of the advertisers on the maps and purchase their products or services. The maps are generally published once per year, and expanding the business is as easy as introducing the map advertising strategy to new communities.