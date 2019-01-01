Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

The desktop publishing industry is experiencing double-digit growth and will continue to flourish and keep pace with software and technological innovations for years to come, making this a great business startup with incredible upside growth potential. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that more than 50,000 people are currently employed in the desktop publishing industry. Combining your design and computer skills, you can provide clients with a wide range of desktop publishing services. With the aid of desktop publishing software programs from Adobe and Corel, you can create and produce print and electronic promotional fliers, brochures, product catalogs, business reports, posters, presentations, coupons, and advertisements of all sorts. Create samples of your work and set up appointments with business owners and professionals to present your talents and explain the benefits provided by your service. Also attend business association meetings to network and spread the word about your desktop publishing services. You will need to invest in computer equipment, specialized software, scanner, digital camera, and high-quality printer, but with desktop publishing rates in the area of $40 per hour, you can be assured of a quick return on investment.

