Join us on July 18th at 2:00 PM ET for an exclusive webinar with Jordan Nathan, founder of the non-toxic kitchenware brand Caraway. Jordan shares his insights and strategies for product development and marketing that grew Caraway's annual revenue by over 500% in just 4 years.

Key Points:

  • Inspiration: Learn how a personal encounter with Teflon poisoning led Jordan to create this non-toxic kitchenware brand rooted in thoughtful design.

  • Creation process: Discover the process he used to source quality materials and manufacturers.

  • Market differentiation: Find out how Caraway stood out in a crowded market by carefully considering color palettes, price points, retail, and sales strategies.

  • Fundraising insights: Hear about the challenges and successes Jordan faced while securing seed funding from over 100 investors.

  • Product expansion: See how Caraway expanded its product line to become the leader in its space.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain practical knowledge and actionable strategies from an industry leader. This webinar will equip you with the tools and knowledge you need to develop, manufacture and sell your products. Register now!

About the Speaker:

Jordan Nathan founded Caraway in November 2019 after encountering the harmful effects of Teflon first-hand and then discovering a gap in the market for safe, easy-to-use, eco-friendly and well designed cookware. Since launching the brand with a 150,000+ waitlist, Jordan has rapidly disrupted the kitchen & cookware market and successfully built one of the fastest growing home brands of the last decade.

By leading with style and design, Jordan has turned Caraway into a household name for at-home chefs, interior decor-lovers, celebrities and the Instagram savvy, separating the brand from a sea of competitors.
