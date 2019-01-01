My Queue

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Starting a transcript service is a unique and interesting business opportunity to pursue. Best of all, it has the potential to generate a substantial income. A transcript service is simply a business that records spoken information, such as a seminar, or TV talk show into a printed document. The document or transcript can then be sold to any person interested in the subject matter. It will take time to establish and build a transcript service, as the industry is competitive and well represented. Once again, starting on a local basis is well advised, as this method enables you and your business to gain valuable experience and industry contacts.

