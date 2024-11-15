Why not get paid for skills you already have?

Want to start a side hustle? More than half (54%) of Americans already have one, according to research from MarketWatch, but choosing one out of so many options can be overwhelming.

To keep it simple, plenty of side hustlers capitalize on skills they already have: cleaning, furniture assembly, TV mounting and just about anything in between.

Of course, starting a business from scratch isn't easy, which is why many gig workers use third-party platforms, such as Thumbtack or Taskrabbit, to market their services and connect with customers.

Entrepreneur spoke with three people who built successful side hustles with Taskrabbit: Tom Saar, a former Starbucks employee with a moving business; Emely Cepeda, a dental student who offers cleaning and organizing services; and Dan Weiss, a retiree who assembles furniture.

Read on to learn more about their journeys and secrets to success on the platform:

Tom Saar runs a moving business with Taskrabbit

In late 2020, Saar moved from Sweden to the U.S. to pursue a computer science education. Saar settled in New York City and immediately noticed the abundance of moving trucks. After some research into the moving process revealed common pain points for customers, Saar saw an opportunity to start a business that did it better.

Saar joined various gig platforms to offer his moving services to customers, but Taskrabbit proved particularly lucrative: As of June 2024, Sarr had completed more than 1,000 tasks on the platform in partnership with other taskers and earned over $70,000 in gross revenue during April alone.

Saar's success tip: "Communication with your clients should be high on the list of things to become more effective at. Clients don't want to be kept in the dark. If you're running late to an appointment, keep them informed. If something goes wrong, be generous with refunds or compensation. This builds strong customer relationships. Lastly, don't be afraid to fail. Failures are inevitable, but how you take responsibility for them and learn from them will set you apart and help you grow."

Emely Cepeda cleans and organizes with Taskrabbit

Cepeda was in her second year as a full-time dental student when she started looking for ways to earn extra money — and found Taskrabbit in August 2022. She wanted a gig that was flexible and without monthly quotas so she could focus on her courseload, and the platform provided just that.

Cepeda launched her side hustle offering cleaning and organizing services on Taskrabbit. As of August 2024, Cepeda had earned more than $1,300 in one month with the side hustle — and as much as $500 a day for just a few hours of work, averaging $576 a month.

Cepeda's success tip: "You can make a ton of money on Taskrabbit if you make the time and put in the work, like I have. I tend to work a lot around busy times of the year, too (like September move-ins, holiday seasons, etc.) because the need for Taskers is higher (and therefore I make more). Use your time and resources wisely, and you will be set up for success in the long run. Capitalize on the time you have and make the tasks you take worth it."

Dan Weiss assembles furniture with Taskrabbit

Dan Weiss, 79, managed a number of residential mortgage branches for a major bank before he retired. When he read a newspaper article about a young woman making money on Taskrabbit, he was intrigued and decided to start a side hustle assembling furniture on the platform.

It took about four or five months for Weiss's Taskrabbit side hustle to become profitable, but as of October 2024, he averaged $4,000 a month on the platform — all while working as much or as little as he desires.

Weiss's success tip: "Be patient. Treat your clients with respect. Set your pricing according to your experience and customer base. Finally, do superb work and be respectful and caring."