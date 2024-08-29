This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features 26-year-old Emely Cepeda, a Boston-based dental student who earns extra money with the online marketplace Taskrabbit. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Emely Cepeda

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

I started tasking when I was entering my second year of dental school, so I was a full-time student.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I started using Taskrabbit in August of 2022. I was looking for ways to make money since the cost of living in Boston is so high (I mean $3 for a box of pasta? Come on now!). I looked at so many other ways to make money, and since I have a background in catering and food service (waiting tables and bartending), I was looking at jobs in that area — the only thing that stopped me was the lack of flexibility within those jobs and not being able to make my own schedule, since school was my main priority.

Related: She Started a Furniture-Flipping Side Hustle to Pay Off a $10,000 Dental Bill. It Surpassed Her Full-Time Job's Income Within a Year — Earning Up to $37,000 a Month.

I looked into other apps like UberEats, DoorDash and GrubHub, but it just didn't seem ideal to me to be in a car going places and not having full control over my income. I saw a TikTok that talked about Taskrabbit, and well, here we are! I knew I needed something that I could control, where there were no monthly quotas (since I knew I would need to take breaks from working for long periods of time while in school) and a connection to the people I was helping (Taskrabbit allows us to talk to our clients before confirming a job).

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground?

The first step to becoming a Tasker is to sign up through the app or website. It cost me around $25 to start off because the app requires you to get a background check, which is amazing, in my opinion, as it grants some safety measures for clients and Taskers alike. Once my background check was accepted, I could start adding different tasks that I am good at (cleaning, cooking, organization, arts and crafts etc.) and begin accepting jobs.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while building your side hustle, and how did you navigate them?

I think one of the biggest challenges for me when I started Taskrabbit was having the confidence to go into someone's home and feel comfortable enough to do whatever task they hired me for (especially cleaning and organizing). I know what it's like to feel weird about strangers in my home, but your client is trusting you to get the job done. That trust gave me the confidence to rip that bandaid off and just do it. I was nervous at first, but once I did it once or twice, It was seamless, and I began to really enjoy it. I just kept on tasking, and it has really paid off.

Related: This Couple's Weekend Side Hustle Began With a $50 Facebook Marketplace Purchase — Now It Earns Millions of Dollars a Year: 'You Don't Need Money to Start'

How long did it take you to see consistent monthly revenue? How much did the side hustle earn?

From the day I started tasking, it took me about two weeks to see consistent revenue. Since I offer several different types of tasks, the earning potential for each one varies (some tasks I charge more for based on market demand and my skill set). Some months I don't do any organization tasks; some months I don't do any cleaning or cooking tasks. But that's the beauty of it — I can choose what I want to do and how much I want to do it.

I have made over $1,300 in one month just by tasking on the side and over $500 in one day for just a few hours of work. I don't do tasks during some months due to my schedule with school, but in the months that I do work, I average $576 per month.

What does growth and revenue look like now?

Once you first start off, the app suggests a pricing recommendation you could use for each task you decide to offer based on the area you work in, task category and experience level. Once you get a few tasks under your belt, the recommended price increases. In short, the more you do, the more you can earn. For example, I started off at around $25 an hour for cleaning tasks. Two years and over 40 five-star reviews later, I'm averaging $55-$65 an hour for the same task. For organization, I started at around $20 an hour, and now I charge upwards of $40 an hour for the same. For cooking, I started off at $20 an hour, and now it's up to $35 an hour. This growth reflects how many tasks you complete. I did a lot more cleaning tasks, so my earning potential is higher than some of the other tasks I do since I have more cleaning experience (and, therefore, more reviews).

Related: This Former Ph.D. Student Started a Side Hustle to Graduate Without Debt — Now He Makes $30,000 a Month and Can Complete a Job in 15 Minutes

What do you enjoy most about this side hustle?

Genuinely, I love to help people. This is my main driving factor for pursuing dentistry as well. There is nothing more satisfying than helping someone organize, clean or cook. Taking that weight off people has been the most rewarding experience. Yes, making money is a perk, but I have had clients brought to tears for helping them out and taking that weight of household tasks off their shoulders.

What's your advice for others hoping to start successful side hustles of their own?

Put into it what you want to get out of it. There are months when I can't work because of school, and those months, I don't see any revenue. But other lighter months I can make so much money by using the "time off" I have. Honestly, you can make a ton of money on Taskrabbit if you make the time and put in the work, like I have. I tend to work a lot around busy times of the year, too (like September move-ins, holiday seasons, etc. ) because the need for Taskers is higher (and therefore I make more). Use your time and resources wisely, and you will be set up for success in the long run. Capitalize on the time you have and make the tasks you take worth it.