Gen Z Is Turning to Side Hustles to Purchase 'the Normal Stuff' in 'Suburban Middle-Class America' Welcome to generation side hustle.

By Sherin Shibu

Key Takeaways

  • Gen Z is the generation that was born from 1997 to 2013.
  • 57% of Gen Z would abandon a 9-to-5 to be a social media influencer.
  • Online side hustles have become an increasing popular income avenue.
entrepreneur daily

Gen Z, the generation designated by the U.S. Census as born from 1997 to 2013, has been standing out in the workforce for the wrong reasons: 74% of managers find the generation harder to work with than others, according to a Resume Builder survey, and 57% of Gen Z is willing to abandon the standard 9-to-5 entirely to become a social media influencer, according to a Morning Consult survey.

But a new report from The Washington Post found there is one area where Gen Z is willing to put in the extra work: online side hustles, including building revenue from social media.

The outlet spoke to several Gen Z side hustlers making up to $8,900 a month, or six figures per year, doing everything from making financial advice videos to offering trip planning services.

Related: The Most Unexpectedly Popular Side Hustle of the Decade Has Low Startup Costs and High Markups

The effort, the report notes, is because Gen Z came of age during the 2008 financial crisis, spent crucial years of school remotely during the pandemic, and observed recent waves of layoffs as entry-level workers. Now, they're trying to adjust to higher costs of living that appear to outpace wages.

"Things have changed to be able to just afford the normal stuff in suburban middle-class America," Colin Stroud, a 24-year-old based in Columbus, Ohio, told The Washington Post. "You have to do extra stuff to do that."

Stroud stated that he and his wife went from living paycheck to paycheck to making $3,000 last month with side hustles alone. He gained an audience after posting on LinkedIn about how to fly to Hawaii for "free" on credit card rewards points, and now makes money charging clients for consultations and trip planning.

Related: Gen Z's Main Career Aspiration Is to Be an Influencer, According to a New Report

"Despite a strong labor market, many young people are struggling to find work, which could prevent them from achieving their financial goals, like renting their first apartment or paying down student loans," said Courtney Alev, a consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma, in a March report from the company. "As a result, Gen Z is getting creative about ways to make money with many turning to social media and online platforms to earn some extra cash."

According to the Credit Karma report, 47% of Gen Z stated that they made more money on social media than they did working a traditional 9-to-5 job.

The respondents used money from online side hustles to save money, invest, and travel.

Nearly half of Gen Zers and millennials who responded to another survey, this one by Lending Tree, stated that they always plan to have a side hustle.

The same survey showed that 80% of Gen Z and millennials with side hustles rely on the extra cash to make ends meet and that more than half of Gen Z ages 18 to 26 have a side hustle.

Related: A Popular Online 'Side Hustle' Course Is Under Investigation After Customers Complain About Its Deceptive Claims
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

I Started a Semi-Passive Side Hustle That Earns $33,000 a Week on Amazon: 'Selling There Is a No-Brainer'

Dr. Jenny Woo wanted to create a product that would help people connect, and it turned out to be a lucrative one.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How to Uncover (and Avoid) the Hidden Costs of Working With Professional Service Providers

Here's how to identify red flags and forge effective partnerships that save you time and money.

By Wei Hsu
Business News

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Urges Fellow Boomers to Help Millennials and Gen Z Retire: 'Young People Have Lost Trust in Older Generations'

BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, has $10 trillion in assets under management as of January, and more than half are for retirement.

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

My Wife's Nutritionist Gets Better Sales Than You — Here's Why.

Selling is not easy, but it gets a lot easier if you learn from my wife's new nutritionist.

By Ramon Ray
Leadership

5 Leadership Misconceptions That Hinder Success

Dispelling common myths that are holding business leaders back.

By Sam Reese
Leadership

Empower Your Customers and Exceed Expectations With These 3 Customer Service Strategies

Customer expectations have transformed radically — here's how to keep exceeding them.

By Cheri Beranek