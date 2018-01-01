Elderly Employment Agency

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Ask any older person seeking employment what the most difficult challenge they face is and, 9 times out of 10, the responses will be their age. Opening an employment agency geared toward helping aging members of our society find gainful employment may just be your opportunity to build a successful and profitable business. No special training or education can replace good, old-fashioned experience, and this can be your most powerful marketing tool for recruiting small business and corporations to become clients and post job openings within their firms suitable for elderly people with your agency. There are two methods for generating revenue for this type of business. The first is to charge would-be employers a fee to post a job listing and for you to find a suitable candidate to fill the job. The second option is to charge the person seeking employment a fee when employment is gained through the efforts of your agency. Additionally, you'll also want to consider specialization in terms of the types of industries your agency will work in. Choices include a temporary work placement agency, high-level executive recruitment, tourism and hospitality, and just bout any other industry wherein the needs of the employer can be suitably matched with an aging employee.