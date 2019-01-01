Marketing Consultant

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? Yes

Let's face it: Without marketing, businesses cannot survive. So it is no surprise that topnotch marketing consultants are in high demand across North America. Consequently, if you are an experienced marketer, the time has never been better to put that experience to work leading other businesspeople down the path to marketing success. Marketing consultants offer a wide range of services, including developing marketing plans, establishing marketing budgets, hiring and training salespeople, and developing advertising, telemarketing, and direct marketing programs to meet each client's needs and budget. Marketing consultants also help businesses expand into new markets, and even new countries, as well as build new distribution channels and profit centers. In short, marketing consultants are the Jacks-of-all-trades in terms of helping clients build their businesses, revenues, and profits. Market your services through networking activities, and by setting appointments with business owners and managers to explain how your services will benefit and ultimately profit their business.

