Launch Service

Startup Costs:

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Every new business, product, service, or event needs a great launch to propel it into the minds of consumers or the intended target audience. The time to start a grand opening service has never been better, especially when you consider that the United States Small Business Administration estimates that there are more than 700,000 new businesses formed each year. Launching provides a wide range of valuable services'everything from creating and sending out press releases, to hosting press conferences, creating photo opportunities, ribbon-cutting ceremonies, red-carpet events, hiring celebrities for appearances, sending out invitations and arranging for catering services and entertainment. Basically, you do everything that is needed to launch the client's business, product, service, or event with a positive big bang. This opportunity suits a creative entrepreneur with excellent marketing, public relations, organizational, and communications skills.

