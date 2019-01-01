Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Independent personal assistant services are becoming extremely popular and widely utilized by business owners and corporate executives that occasionally have a need for a personal assistant, but not on a full-time basis. Duties performed by a personal assistant include everything from booking appointments to returning telephone calls and, in some cases, even picking up dry cleaning. Additionally, most personal assistants are required to have computer skills as well as their own computer equipment and often travel is required to accompany the client to trade shows, business functions, and out-of-town business appointments.

