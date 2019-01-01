Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Notaries public are legal officers with specific judicial authority to administer oaths, certify affidavits, and take depositions. Notaries prepare wills, mortgages, and other legal documents, which they certify with an official seal, as well as providing official witnessing of signatures. There is a growing need for notaries public to work in the areas of real estate, business, finance, insurance, and law. Imagine the flexibility that becoming a notary public affords. You can work from a homebased office, on a mobile basis going to your clients' locations, open an independent office, or work in conjunction with a compatible business such as a real estate office, insurance office, or law office. In a nutshell, if you are prepared to invest in the training required to become a notary public, you have lots of options for how you operate your business once you're certified. Notary Public Online, www.notarypublic.com, provides state-by-state notary public training and certification requirements. In addition to traditional advertising in the Yellow Pages and newspapers, the most successful notaries public are those who build a broad network of business alliances with professionals who require notary public services.

The Market

Clients include realtors, health-care providers, insurance brokers, and professional service providers as well as individuals.

Categories