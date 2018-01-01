Association Manager

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Many clubs, associations and organizations simply do not have the time, money or people-power to manage the day-to-day operations of their enterprise. Needless to say, a fantastic opportunity exists to provide these small organizations with management services that run the gamut from database management, to membership recruitment, bookkeeping, writing and publishing association newsletters, shipping and receiving, and providing meeting space. Associations can include nonprofit groups, sports clubs, entertainment clubs, charity groups, social clubs, union associations and community associations. The best way to market association management services is to compile a list of all the clubs and associations in your community, regardless of size, create a complete package detailing all services you provide, set appointments, and present your services to each. Generally you will find that some of the associations and clubs you contact will want to try out one or more of the services you provide, while others will elect to jump at all the services you offer, especially membership recruitment. There are a few requirements to get started: you will need great organizational skills, strong marketing skills, administration and management skills, and a fully equipped office.