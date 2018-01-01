Flier Distribution Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Not only is a flier delivery service a very easy business to start, it also has the potential to generate a fantastic annual income. Companies have used promotional fliers for decades as a low-cost highly effective advertising method. Starting a flier delivery service requires no more than a telephone and a good pair of walking shoes. Currently, flier delivery services are charging delivery rates in the range of 7 to 15 cents per hand-delivered flier. As a method to increase your delivery workforce, consider hiring retirees and students to deliver fliers during busy times.