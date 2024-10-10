If you're ready to start a side hustle, it pays to consider which one will give you the greatest return.

Seven in 10 young people say that working for someone else "is their worst nightmare" and plan to start their own business within the next three years, according to research commissioned by Adobe, which surveyed 2,000 UK-based adults, per Talker Research.

Side hustles can be a lucrative bridge from part- to full-time income, so it's perhaps not surprising that they're on the rise: 36% of U.S. adults have one, including nearly half of millennials and Gen Zers, Bankrate reported.

