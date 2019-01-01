Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Management consulting and training generates more than $100 billion in annual revenues worldwide, and according to the Association of Management Consulting Firms, management trainers earn an average of $150 per hour! Leadership management training is one of the fastest-growing segments of the corporate training industry, and for good reason. A corporation's or organization's management team needs to be able to lead, unite, and motivate everyone on the team, including executives, employees, suppliers, and vendors, if the business is to succeed in today's highly competitive marketplace. Most management trainers also coach clients in their field of expertise'marketing, logistics, technology, international business, manufacturing, human resources, finance, health care, etc.'and you would be advised to do the same. The objective of the management trainer is to assess the client's management team and operational systems, identifying weaknesses and strengths. Once the assessment is complete, a plan can be developed which includes recommendations to reorganize as required, retrain as required, refocus as required, and eliminate all weaknesses and build upon all strengths.

