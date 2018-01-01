Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

A red carpet service includes individual services such as valet parking, ushers, event planning, and professional emcees all wrapped up into one service for clients. The market for a red carpet service is huge in every city across North America, and clients can include event and wedding planners, business owners hosting special events, seminar and trade show companies, and even political and sports organizations for award ceremonies. Once established, this is the type of business that will be kept very busy by way of repeat clients and word-of-mouth referrals. As there are numerous variables, the profit potential for the business will fluctuate. However, even on a part-time basis the business is capable of $20,000+ per year.