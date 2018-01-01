Site-Sign Installation Service

Startup Costs: Under $2,000
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

Here is a terrific business to start and operate in conjunction with a door hanger service. Company site signs are temporally installed in front of a customer's home telling people in the neighborhood who the company is that is performing work, as well as what business they are in and how to contact the company. Most construction, renovation, and home service companies realize the value of installing site signs. However, time restrictions usually mean the sign never gets installed. Thus, the free advertising benefits never get realized. This is a wise choice for a new business venture especially when combined with a door hanger service, as clients will get a double whammy for their advertising buck.

