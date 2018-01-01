Franchise

Hurricane Maria Almost Destroyed This Entrepreneur's $300,000 Franchise Investment. Here's How She Moved Forward.

Post-hurricane, this Pita Pit franchisee in San Juan dealt with lack of food, gas, power and communication. Here's how she used a new mindset to move forward.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
The 3 Most Consistent Businesses From the Franchise 500 List
These three franchises ranked in the top 10 of our Franchise 500 list 25 years ago. They're still on top in 2018.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
The 7 Best Ice-Cream Franchises for Summer
Make the most of summer trends with an ice-cream franchise.
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
5 Great Ways to Research Franchise Businesses
Interested in franchising? Make sure you do your research first.
Jim Judy | 7 min read
3 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Start a Franchise
Franchising isn't right for everyone. Here's why it may be wrong for you.
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
The Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Check out the top franchises that can be started for less than $150,000, ranked based on their scores they received in Entrepreneur's 2018 Franchise 500 ranking.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 8 min read
Can Colleges Teach People How to Franchise?
Long neglected by business schools, franchising is finally gaining a foothold in the world of higher ed. But will students follow?
Jon Marcus | 14 min read
The Top-Ranked Franchise 500 Companies Available in All 50 States
We looked at the top 20 businesses from our Franchise 500 to find a top-ranked franchise in your home state.
Matthew McCreary | 5 min read
Rising Stars: The Top 100 New Franchises to Keep Your Eyes On
These companies may be new to the scene, but they are already giving the big guys a run for their money with innovative models, marketing methods and menus.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
The 13 Fastest Growing Franchise Opportunities From Our Franchise 500 List
Use these rankings as a starting point for your own franchise research.
Matthew McCreary | 8 min read
A franchise is way for companies to expand their business by licensing the rights to third-party retailers or individuals -- or franchisees -- who then can use the franchise’s logo, name and business model.  

There are three different kinds of franchises. They include:

  • Distributorships, such as with Toyota, which licenses the right for a third party to sell the parent company product.

  • Trademark licensing, which allows companies to buy the right to use the parent company’s trademark along with their own brand, such as what Coca-Cola licenses to other companies.

  • Business format franchises, such as Subway, which offer its franchisees the right to sell its goods and/or services using its business model.

Popular franchises: Some examples of popular and well-known franchise models are in the food industry -- many which have gone international -- such as McDonald’sSubway and DominosStarbucks, which is commonly thought to be a franchise, is not. 

For more information about top franchise businesses, check out Entrepreneur's "2015 Franchise 500 Rankings," or get the Entrepreneur Franchise 500.  

