Get All Access for $5/mo

McDonald's Is Turning Jobs into Degrees By Helping Employees Earn College Credits Just for Working The fast-food chain is working with community colleges to translate job skills into academic credits.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • McDonald's is leading an initiative to have on-the-job skills recognized as college credits.
  • By converting work experience into college credits, McDonald's helps employees achieve better-paying and secure careers with less debt.
  • Despite the benefits, McDonald's faces challenges raising awareness about these educational opportunities and helping employees balance work with study.

In recent years, major employers like Walmart have advocated for on-the-job skills to count towards college credits to address the limitations of traditional college degrees and the high costs that deter many potential students. Now, McDonald's is piloting a similar program to emphasize the importance of higher education in the franchise industry.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

McDonald's is working with community colleges to translate essential job skills, like safe food handling and customer service, into academic credits toward degrees in hospitality or other areas. This approach enhances employee career prospects and attracts and retains workers in a competitive labor market.

The practical benefits are significant for both employees and employers. For employees, earning college credit for work experience makes higher education more accessible and affordable, enabling them to achieve better-paying, more secure careers with less debt. For employers like McDonald's, offering these educational opportunities reduces turnover, saves on recruitment and training costs and fosters greater employee loyalty.

Related: Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot In our New 'Hall of Fame'

However, the initiative faces challenges, including raising awareness among employees about these educational offers and navigating the complexities of balancing work with study. Despite these hurdles, McDonald's commitment to this innovative approach exemplifies a growing recognition that work and education must be integrated, setting the stage for a future where skills and experience are valued alongside formal degrees.

Read More: NPR

0524_Franchise_Article Franchise Quiz Ad Unit v2b
Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 26-Year-Old's Side Hustle That 'Anybody Can Do' Grew to Earn $170,000 a Month. Here's What Happened When I Tested It.

Stephen Alvarez was working at a dental supply company and following his passion for cars on the side — then an Instagram ad changed everything.

By Amanda Breen
Fundraising

Watch the Pitch That Landed $10K in 60 Seconds

On this family-focused episode of 'Elevator Pitch,' see which entrepreneur scores an unexpected payday.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Mark Zuckerberg Says an Upcoming Meta Product Left Testers 'Giddy'

Meta is almost ready to show this gadget to the public.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

The Lawyers Who Fought Against Elon Musk's Pay Package Are Asking $370,000 an Hour in Legal Fees: 'We Did Battle With the Very Best'

They say that their request is modest when compared to the norm in Delaware.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

I Started My Business with $1,000 — It's Now Worth Billions and Serves Over 163 Million People. These 7 Principles Were My Secrets to Success.

How seven simple principles can you help you build the business of your dreams.

By Richard Chaifetz
Marketing

How AI Is Revolutionizing the Marketing Landscape (and How to Use It Ethically)

The marketing landscape is undergoing a significant transformation due to rapid advancements in AI. Amidst this innovation, the crucial role of identity verification is highlighted as essential for ensuring ethical and effective AI use in marketing.

By Brad Rosenfeld