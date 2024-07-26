You'll soon be able to pick up some fresh sushi or a new type of snack at your local 7-Eleven — but the Big Gulp isn't going away.

7-Eleven in Japan is known for high-quality fresh food, while its American counterpart is more typically associated with gas stations, Slurpees, hot dogs and pizza. But later this year, the world's largest convenience store chain, with more than 13,000 locations in North America and over 83,000 worldwide, plans to introduce Japanese-inspired menu offerings in the U.S.

7-Eleven, which ranked #25 in the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking, has been owned by Japan's Seven & I Holdings since 2005. The franchise's Japanese 7-Eleven stores excel with data-driven operations, offering fresh food tailored to local tastes. This differs from U.S. stores, which have historically made most of their money on gas and cigarette sales — revenues that are declining, per the Wall Street Journal.

Now, the focus is shifting more towards food: The company's goal is to increase its food sales from 24% to one-third of total sales, according to the WSJ.

To do so, 7-Eleven is upgrading its U.S. commissaries — 17 "hub" type locations around the country that make food for all its U.S. stores — and partnering with Japanese suppliers to offer a broader range of fresh food options. Although you'll still be able to get a Big Gulp at your local 7-Eleven, you'll also be able to pick up some fresh sushi — or a new type of snack.

"Our team draws inspiration from around the world to introduce new items like Mangonada donuts with Tajin, barbecue pork sliders, chicken curry bowls and everything breakfast sandwiches," a brand spokesperson told Today.

The company also plans to leverage data and targeted advertising to bring the Japanese convenience stores' fresh, high-quality vibe to the American market.

7-Eleven won't be the first large U.S.-founded corporation to inject Japanese thought into its operations. The philosophy of kaizen, meaning "continuous improvement," combines the Japanese words "kai" (change) and "zen" (good) and was popularized in the West by Masaaki Imai's 1986 book Kaizen: The Key to Japan's Competitive Success. Trader Joe's began practicing kaizen in 2007, when then-CEO John Bane, who retired last year after 22 years running the specialty grocer, adopted it to drive the company's expansion.

