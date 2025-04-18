Want to Be the Next CEO of Jack in the Box? You Have to Be Really Good at Fortnite. The fast food giant and Fortnite have a simple question: Do you have what it takes to be Jack in the Box's next CEO?

By David James

The San Diego-based burger chain, Jack in the Box, is going after the hearts, minds, and tummies of Gen Z gamers — and those with boardroom dreams.

Jack in the Box has teamed up with Epic Games to create "Jack's CEO Minigames," where players battle their way up the corporate ranks to nab the ultimate prize: becoming CEO of Jack in the Box (and nearly $2,000 worth of free food).

What Is Jack's CEO Minigames?

Jack's CEO Minigames puts up to 12 players in an immersive Jack-themed universe rife with Munchie Meal items like curly fries, tiny tacos, and giant bottles of Coke. And then, as with the usual Fortnite gameplay, it commands them to blast, stab, and punch their way to victory.

According to the official game release, players compete in seven random minigames in a battle royale format. After each round, players get promoted to the next rank (intern, manager, director, VP), with the ultimate goal of reaching the final level — CEO status.

The release also says that after each minigame, players return to the lobby and chat with "Jack" to vote on the next minigame they want to play. Players will then compete in the minigame that receives the most votes.

To pump up participation, Jack in the Box is offering free giveaways accessible through their Jack App. Players can get a "secret, exclusive wearable Jack head" for their character when they purchase a Munchie Meal. And upping the ante, one player will win free Jack in the Box for a year, in the form of a $1,825 Jack in the Box gift card.

Here's how to enter:

  • Download the Jack App and become a Jack Pack member.
  • Achieve the CEO title in the minigames.
  • Take a screenshot of your win.
  • Share your screenshot on the JITB X account with the hashtag #FreeJack.

Free food for a year? Tell that to the next person who complains you're wasting your life playing too many video games.

Jack in the Box has approximately 2,200 restaurants across 22 states.

