July 17 Is National Hot Dog Day. Find Out How These Chains Are Celebrating — And How to Get 5-Cent Hot Dogs These hot dog-centric franchises are offering special deals — for one day only.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Although many people associate hot dogs with July 4 festivities, National Hot Dog Day is celebrated on July 17.
  • Established by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council in 1991, this observance takes place on the third Wednesday of July each year.
  • To honor National Hot Dog Day, Nathan's will sell hot dogs for 5 cents, its original 1916 price, for two hours.

Many people might associate hot dogs with July 4, especially considering the countless cookouts and the annual Nathan's Coney Island Hot Dog Eating Contest. After all, what's more American than a hot dog eating contest in Coney Island on July 4?

Well, probably nothing. But the fact is that National Hot Dog Day isn't Independence Day, but July 17, 2024.

Hot Dog Day History

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (NHDSC) established National Hot Dog Day in 1991. The observance occurs every year on the third Wednesday in July, which seems appropriate given that the MLB All-Star Game, "The Midsummer Classic," was played last night.

After all, "Hot dogs are considered a fun summertime food, eaten most often between Memorial Day and Labor Day, coinciding with the peak of baseball season," according to the NHDSC.

These hot dog-centric franchises are offering special deals in observance of this sacred midsummer day:

Dog Haus

Pasadena, California-based hot dog chain Dog Haus is offering Haus Rewards members a free Haus Dog on July 17, with no purchase necessary.

Started in 2010 by André Vener, Hagop Giragossian and Quasim Riaz, the brand has used stadium cuisine as the foundation for a unique culinary experience. It also experienced something of a hometown big break with a world-famous local venue in 2010.

"The first venue that we went into officially with Dog Haus was the Rose Bowl," Vener told Entrepreneur in 2022. "They never had an outside food vendor have a brick-and-mortar inside there. They called us up and said, 'Hey, you're the hometown heroes. We'd love to have you here'."

Nathan's

On July 17, Nathan's will offer hot dogs at its original 1916 price of 5 cents during lunchtime to celebrate National Hot Dog Day. Typically priced at $5.99, the discounted hot dogs are limited to two per person and available at these participating locations nationwide.

And don't be late; the offer is only available between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. while supplies last.

Wienerschnitzel

At participating locations nationwide, customers can get four of the brand's popular Chili Dogs for $4 (in-store only). Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel's chief marketing officer, stressed both the value appeal of the deal and the brand's effort to consistently appeal to new customers in a statement to Entrepreneur:

"It only makes sense to celebrate one of our favorite holidays by offering guests fantastic savings on our Chili Dogs," Koegeboehn says. "We're always looking for ways to not only honor our fans for their continued loyalty but capture the attention of folks who haven't tried us yet — we look forward to seeing everyone on July 17 to grab our world-famous Chili Dogs."

Wienerschnitzel, which ranked #101 in the 2024 Franchise 500 Ranking, has nearly 340 franchise locations across 12 states.

Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

