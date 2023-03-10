Dog Haus
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$306K - $1.1M
Units as of 2022
55 66.7% over 3 years
Dog Haus Worldwide is a casual craft concept that serves hot dogs, beef burgers, handcrafted sausages, local craft beers, and fried chicken sandwiches. 

Longtime friends Quasim Riaz, Hagop Giragossian, and Andre Vener founded Dog Haus Worldwide in 2010 in California. The company has become well-known for its gourmet signature all-beef dogs and one bad Mutha Clucka. The brand uses antibiotic and hormone-free meat to make its fried chicken sandwiches. To chase it down, a tap list of craft beers is available for guests. 

Dog Haus Worldwide has worked to ensure that there is something for everyone by offering sausage proteins and plant-based burgers for vegetarians. To give back to the community, Dog Haus Worldwide works closely with a nonprofit, No Kid Hungry, to eradicate childhood hunger. An ideal franchisee is an individual with previous restaurant or business experience who is willing to put in the work with the brand's business model.

Why You May Want to Start a Dog Haus Worldwide Franchise

What makes Dog Haus Worldwide a leader in the casual craft industry is its unmatched customer service and terrific menu offerings. Over time, the brand has perfected the art of building and maintaining a solid connection with guests and the communities at large. The company offers strong corporate support for its franchisees.

What Might Make a Dog Haus Worldwide a Good Choice?

The fast-casual industry is one of the more lucrative in the United States. By investing in this franchise, you may get the opportunity to make your mark in this industry. The brand has streamlined its operations to ensure that franchised locations remain scalable in any area within the U.S. 

Dog Haus Worldwide has carved out a niche market for its quality products through its commitment to customer satisfaction. This means that franchisees may have customers throughout the year. If you think this is all hype for the brand, visit any franchised location, and you may notice customer traffic is high all day long. 

To be part of the Dog Haus Worldwide team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

How To Open a Dog Haus Worldwide Franchise

As you decide if opening a Dog Haus Worldwide franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Dog Haus Worldwide franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Dog Haus Worldwide franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Dog Haus

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hot Dogs
Founded
2010
Parent Company
Dog Haus Worldwide
Leadership
Hagop Giragossian, Partner
Corporate Address
22 Central Ct.
Pasadena, CA 91105
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
55 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Dog Haus franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$306,248 - $1,090,187
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Dog Haus has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
95 hours
Classroom Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Dog Haus ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #2 in Hot Dogs in 2022

Top Food Franchises

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
