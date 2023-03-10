Dog Haus Worldwide is a casual craft concept that serves hot dogs, beef burgers, handcrafted sausages, local craft beers, and fried chicken sandwiches.

Longtime friends Quasim Riaz, Hagop Giragossian, and Andre Vener founded Dog Haus Worldwide in 2010 in California. The company has become well-known for its gourmet signature all-beef dogs and one bad Mutha Clucka. The brand uses antibiotic and hormone-free meat to make its fried chicken sandwiches. To chase it down, a tap list of craft beers is available for guests.

Dog Haus Worldwide has worked to ensure that there is something for everyone by offering sausage proteins and plant-based burgers for vegetarians. To give back to the community, Dog Haus Worldwide works closely with a nonprofit, No Kid Hungry, to eradicate childhood hunger. An ideal franchisee is an individual with previous restaurant or business experience who is willing to put in the work with the brand's business model.

Why You May Want to Start a Dog Haus Worldwide Franchise

What makes Dog Haus Worldwide a leader in the casual craft industry is its unmatched customer service and terrific menu offerings. Over time, the brand has perfected the art of building and maintaining a solid connection with guests and the communities at large. The company offers strong corporate support for its franchisees.

What Might Make a Dog Haus Worldwide a Good Choice?

The fast-casual industry is one of the more lucrative in the United States. By investing in this franchise, you may get the opportunity to make your mark in this industry. The brand has streamlined its operations to ensure that franchised locations remain scalable in any area within the U.S.

Dog Haus Worldwide has carved out a niche market for its quality products through its commitment to customer satisfaction. This means that franchisees may have customers throughout the year. If you think this is all hype for the brand, visit any franchised location, and you may notice customer traffic is high all day long.

To be part of the Dog Haus Worldwide team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Dog Haus Worldwide Franchise

As you decide if opening a Dog Haus Worldwide franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Dog Haus Worldwide franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Dog Haus Worldwide franchising team questions.