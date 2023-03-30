Wienerschnitzel

Wienerschnitzel

Hot dogs, ice cream
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#117 Ranked #109 last year
Initial investment
$305K - $1.4M
Units as of 2022
321 1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Wienerschnitzel was started in 1961 with a single location in Southern California, established by John Galardi. After more than 60 years, the restaurant has grown to hundreds of locations across the United States.

Wienerschnitzel offers multiple varieties of hot dogs using USDA-approved cuts of quality meat. Hot dog varieties include chili cheese dogs, Chicago dogs, and corn dogs. The restaurant also offers a breakfast menu, to go along with burgers, sandwiches, fries, snacks, and a variety of ice cream snacks from Tastee-Freez that may old-fashioned sundaes, shakes, root beer floats, banana splits, and southern lemonades.

Why You May Want to Start a Wienerschnitzel Franchise

If you like to make people happy and love running a restaurant, starting a Wienerschnitzel franchise may fit you well. The company prefers franchisees who have had previous restaurant operations experience. However, they will consider most professionals with previous business ownership, high-level retail, or management experience.

Wienerschnitzel is all about comfort food. It also believes it may appeal to a niche of people looking for nostalgia. You will not find fancy or complicated foods at Wienerschnitzel; only the best in classic hot dogs, burgers, and ice cream. These are all foods that have brought families and friends together for decades, which may be why Wienerschnitzel has been in business for over five decades.

Wienerschnitzel has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past few decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Wienerschnitzel Franchise a Good Choice?

Point blank: people love hot dogs. The company sells more than 120 million hot dogs a year. People also love fun foods, including burgers and, of course, a wide selection of ice cream products. The company continues to succeed thanks to its food offerings.

However, according to the company, the best-growing franchisees are the most active in their businesses. This means the franchisee is expected to be in their restaurant daily to ensure their staff is performing well and their customers are in good hands.

To be part of the Wienerschnitzel team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Wienerschnitzel Franchise?

Before deciding on pursuing the opportunity of opening a Wienerschnitzel franchise, you should look at the states available for expansion opportunities. Wienerschnitzel may have customizable restaurant models for any market, including models for new construction, conversion, and end caps for existing buildings.

Wienerschnitzel provides a comprehensive multi-week program that addresses all facets of running a restaurant. The training is provided for the franchisee and the general manager of the store. This training will include classroom training and on-the-job training. Franchisees must finish all training before the new store’s opening. Additionally, the company provides on-site grand opening support and training assistance for new employees.

Company Overview

About Wienerschnitzel

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hot Dogs, Hamburgers
Founded
1961
Parent Company
Galardi Group Franchise Corp.
Leadership
J.R. Galardi, President & CEO
Corporate Address
7700 Irvine Center Dr., #550
Irvine, CA 92618
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1965 (58 years)
# of employees at HQ
59
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Middle East, Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
321 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wienerschnitzel franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000 - $32,000
Initial Investment
$304,600 - $1,444,000
Net Worth Requirement
$600,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Wienerschnitzel has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
480 hours
Classroom Training
56 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Wienerschnitzel landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Wienerschnitzel ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #117 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Hot Dogs in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #1 in Hot Dogs in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Hot Dogs Category

