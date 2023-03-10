A&W Restaurants
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#210 Ranked #344 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$276K - $1.5M
Units as of 2022
893 6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Bring home the taste of root beer to your favorite neighborhood and keep those good times rolling.

Few things can send you flying back down memory lane faster than the taste of an A&W root beer. It might bring back thoughts of family reunions or picnics in the park with friends, but whatever it is, root beer and good times tend to go hand in hand for many people. Now you can franchise a piece of classic Americana by running an A&W Restaurants franchise. 

In addition to its root beer, A&W Restaurants also offers yummy burgers, hot dogs, chicken, sides, and ice cream. It was founded in 1919 and has been franchising since 1925, making it a franchise with an impressive amount of experience.

Why You May Want to Start an A&W Restaurants Franchise

The key difference between opening an A&W Restaurants franchise versus other fast-food brands may be that it strives to bring the community together using good root beer, good food, good people, and good times.

The A&W Restaurants franchise association board usually makes all the decisions, and everyone in the corporate office still is expected to work in a restaurant once a quarter. This means that they may not lose sight of what is most important for their A&W Restaurants franchise to thrive. If that isn’t enough to help you decide to become an A&W Restaurants franchisee, there's always the namesake beverage. 

What Might Make an A&W Restaurants Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the A&W Restaurants franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

A&W Restaurants is often awarded for its superior franchise structure and support to veterans. It has appeared in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in its lifetime. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

How to Open an A&W Restaurants Franchise

To get started with an A&W Restaurants franchise, submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, an A&W Restaurants franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the franchising process. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with A&W Restaurants, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the A&W Restaurants team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open an A&W Restaurants franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

If you decide to take the next step, you'll need to decide what type of store you want your A&W Restaurants franchise to be. There are three different types: a freestanding restaurant, an inline restaurant, or a cobranded (captive) location. Whichever option you choose, it won't be long before you're filling mugs with delicious A&W Restaurants root beer and serving customers tasty food. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About A&W Restaurants

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hamburgers
Founded
1919
Parent Company
A&W Restaurants
Leadership
Kevin Bazner, CEO
Corporate Address
1648 McGrathiana Pkwy., #380
Lexington, KY 40511
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1925 (98 years)
# of employees at HQ
60
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
893 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a A&W Restaurants franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$276,000 - $1,469,554
Cash Requirement
$150,000 - $275,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
A&W Restaurants has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24-44 hours
Classroom Training
24-40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like A&W Restaurants? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where A&W Restaurants landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where A&W Restaurants ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #210 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #70 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Food

Ranked #9 in Hamburgers in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to A&W Restaurants.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #3
Learn More

Taco Bell

Mexican-inspired food
Ranked #1
Learn More

Two Men and a Truck

Moving, storage, and junk removal services
Ranked #111
Request Info

Jamba

Smoothies, juices, and bowls
Ranked #189
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing