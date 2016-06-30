9 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Animal Lovers

June 30, 2016 11 min read

I wish I could just play with animals all day.

If you’re an animal lover you know you’ve said that once or twice before. What if that dream could become your next business?

“With so many people having dogs instead of children, products and services that help people care for their four-legged family members are in a growth pattern that I don’t see slowing down for the near future,” says Matthew Osborn, doo-doo guru and owner of Pooper Scooper Services.

Since 1994, the pet industry has nearly quadrupled in sales. In 2015, Americans spent over $60 billion on their pets, according to American Pet Products, a nonprofit trade association serving the pet industry. It’s estimated that 2016 will see an increase of $3 billion in sales.

If you’re an animal lover looking to go into your own business, these are 9 low-cost business ideas that can start you on your way. The paw-ssibilities are endless!

NOTE: Before starting a small business, research your state for requirements for business licenses and tax registration for small businesses.

