How the Best Leaders Make High-Stakes Decisions During Scary Times

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Strong decisions come from principles, not perfect data, especially in fast-changing environments.

Spotting early signals and learning quickly beats waiting for certainty or consensus.

In 2026, leaders will need to make high-stakes decisions with limited information, requiring frameworks and habits that anticipate change, balance risk and empower teams.

The pace of change these days is accelerating, and leaders face increasing pressure to make strategic decisions with incomplete or even conflicting information. Technology is part of the equation, but the real challenge is cultivating frameworks, habits and cultures that anticipate change instead of reacting to it.

Leaders must balance speed with deliberation, build resilient teams and focus on decision quality over perfection. The key to this involves setting priorities, spotting early signals and empowering teams to act confidently amid ambiguity.

Related: Why Most Small Businesses Fix the Wrong Bottleneck

Evolving the decision-making mindset

Earlier in my career, I made a lot of decisions under pressure, focused on short-term fixes and getting over the next hurdle. During volatile market moments, I would ‘tighten the reins’ and try to control every detail.

Over two decades of leading a services agency, which shifted into a resilience mindset: viewing the long game as equally important as short-term execution. This change means asking not just “What’s wrong?” but “How can we creatively adapt and come out stronger?” In this way, I shifted from reaction to resilience.

My next shift was from instinct to reflection. I intentionally built in more reflection time, more debriefs and more scenario planning. I’ve learned to examine how my own perceptions color my interpretation of situations. In moments of high stakes and uncertainty, I slow down deliberately to ask:

What do I actually know?

What don’t I know?

What might I be bringing in consciously or unconsciously?

Whose perspective do I need to add?

I also changed how I thought about leadership, moving from a top-down to a collaborative approach. I involve my leadership team – and sometimes broader teams – to surface blind spots in ambiguous or complex situations. Collaboration also builds buy-in. When people help frame the problem, they’re automatically more invested in the solution.

I find these frameworks useful when information is incomplete:

Anchor on principles – Decisions rooted in values and long-term priorities hold steady even when data shifts.

– Decisions rooted in values and long-term priorities hold steady even when data shifts. Scenario thinking – Mapping best-, worst-, and middle-case futures helps identify “constants” and low-regret moves.

70% rule – Make decisions when you have about 70% of the picture, then adjust as life “shows up.”

– Make decisions when you have about 70% of the picture, then adjust as life “shows up.” Leverage collective insight – Diverse viewpoints challenge biases and uncover blind spots.

– Diverse viewpoints challenge biases and uncover blind spots. Resilience as a frame of mind – Uncertainty becomes an invitation to grow and adapt.

Related: This is the AI Mistake That’s Killing Otherwise Strong Companies

Spotting early signals before the market moves

Behavioral changes can act as early indicators. Small shifts in client questions, comments or concerns often signal emerging needs or pain points. Social conversations and subtle patterns in feedback reveal more than dashboards alone. Direct conversations with clients, team members and peers in the industry validate observations and act as an early warning system.

Monitoring emerging tech adoption, new tools and regulatory changes offers insight into what customers will expect next. Broader cultural movements influence buying behavior and brand expectations in profound ways, often before they show up in revenue data.

I identify signals earlier than competitors by keeping an open mind and continually questioning assumptions instead of relying on what used to work. I tap into my diverse personal and professional network for varied viewpoints. I use analytics tools to track patterns and look for what the “bigger picture” is pointing to. Then, I connect the dots across feedback, social chatter, competitor moves and internal performance to understand context, not just noise.

Building a culture that makes strong decisions at speed

Leaders can go wrong by trying to balance speed and accuracy. Many fall into the trap of chasing perfect accuracy, even though many variables are fundamentally uncontrollable. I often say of public relations: We try to control inherently uncontrollable things.

Choosing which strategic bets deserve resources can be tough. When everything feels important, focus on the bets with the biggest upside and learning value. Start small, test quickly and scale only what proves it can move the needle.

There are several common blind spots when trying to build adaptability. Assuming adaptability comes from processes alone rather than people’s mindset, curiosity and willingness to experiment. Another blind spot is overemphasizing planning and underemphasizing learning. Leaders are sometimes unwilling to try, fail, learn and try again.

Finally, adaptability fails when leaders underestimate the importance of psychological safety. Without it, adaptability stays theoretical.

To create a metrics-driven decision culture without slowing innovation, focus on insight, not volume; measure what truly informs better decisions. Provide context behind metrics so teams understand the “why,” not just the number. Treat metrics as a learning tool – not a policing mechanism – so accountability and speed can coexist.

Leaders need to ensure teams feel confident making decisions amid uncertainty. Teams need clarity on where they have decision authority and where alignment is needed. Leaders must set clear guardrails and model transparency.

A culture that celebrates learning over perfection gives people the courage to take decisive action even when variables are shifting.

Turning uncertainty into an advantage

The leaders who thrive are the ones who stop trying to predict every outcome and instead build resilience into their organizations. By evolving your decision-making habits, sharpening your ability to see early signals and creating cultures that empower teams to act, you can transform uncertainty into a competitive advantage.

The future will always be unpredictable, but leaders who prioritize adaptability, insight and principled decision-making will always be prepared for whatever comes next.